St Mirren back women's team with three-year sponsorship

St Mirren have marked International Women's Day by matching Kibble's sponsorship deal with the club's women's team.

The three-year package will help grow the women and girls academy at the Scottish Women’s League One side.

St Mirren chairman John Needham said: "Our aim is to help create stability which will enable the women's team to push to the next level. As a board, we recognise the value the women and girls academy brings to our football club."

Janette Swanson, chairperson of the St Mirren women’s team, said: "The investment will bring stability and the basis from which we can grow our pathways and opportunities for female players across our region.

"It’s also an opportunity to become more integrated into the football family of St Mirren."