Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says his side need to "do more" to win games after a run of just one victory in eight games since the Premier League resumed following the World Cup.

Speaking ahead of their match against Brentford on Saturday Vieira was asked how much of an impact a win would have given his side are seven matches without one.

He said: "We are working hard and well for it. If you look at the last couple of games, we competed well. Obviously we need to do more to win games. To do more is about being ruthless in both boxes, creating the chances and we have to score those goals. I think the chances are there."

Crystal Palace have struggled to put the ball in the net this season with just four teams scoring less than their twenty Premier League goals, and Vieira wants to see his side convert their chances.

"The biggest improvement I want to see is us scoring more goals," he said.

"The opportunities and chances are there. We created opportunities and chances but we don’t take them.

"I think it’s a mindset and we have to be more ruthless in front of goal with more determination. We have to improve the quality as well, in the last third we have been making a lot of wrong decisions."