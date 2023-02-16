Analysis: Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City

Phil McNulty, Chief football writer

Arsenal’s recent stumble continued with a loss against champions Manchester City that cost them the lead in the Premier League title race.

There was plenty to satisfy manager Mikel Arteta even in this 3-1 defeat, but Arsenal made the sort of individual errors that will always prove costly, especially against a side of City’s quality.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel were the guilty men with the mistakes that led to goals for Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish while Erling Haaland’s third only added to the sense of deflation around Emirates Stadium at the final whistle.

Arsenal have only one point from their last nine in the league, having lost at Everton and drawn with Brentford before this reverse. Manager Mikel Arteta must recover that lost momentum and quickly.

The Gunners must avoid feeling sorry for themselves and pull out of this mini-slump as any examination of the Premier League table demonstrates that they are still very much in the title hunt.