Kettlewell has restored belief at Fir Park

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Stuart Kettlewell is flying as Motherwell boss, with 10 out of a potential 12 points making their way home to Fir Park. We now sit 10 points away from the relegation zone and six clear from the playoffs.

Our next five games are crucial, with Rangers visiting next week and a tough trip to Celtic Park in April. If we want to be successful, we should be looking to take nine points from the next 15.

We face some tough competition in the coming weeks including a high-flying Hibs, and a Dundee United side battling trying to stay in the Premiership.

What goes in our favour is that only two of next five games are away - with a bustling Fir Park behind the team I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t be ambitious now. It has been a tough few months being a Motherwell supporter however, if we can potentially finish in fifth, I would class it as all being worthwhile.

Our performance on Saturday wasn’t without flaws, but instead of looking at what went wrong and nitpicking every mistake made, I think it’s more important to highlight the positives. Kevin Van Veen is now the fourth highest goal scorer in the league and has overall become our highest scoring player since Louis Moult in the 2016/17 season with 17 goals across all competitions.

It was clear Motherwell had the ability, we just lacked belief and now that confidence has returned, we are a completely new team. Long live Stuart Kettlewell and his mighty steelmen!