Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is set for talks with Daniel Levy to tell the Spurs chairman the club need six summer signings, with Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans high on the list. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Djed Spence, Middlesbrough's 21-year-old right-back who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, is also wanted by Spurs. (Mail), external

Tottenham will make Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski a permanent signing in the summer. The 21-year-old is on an 18-month loan and Tottenham have decided to pay Juventus the £24.9m clause fee this summer. (Evening Standard), external

Meanwhile, Torino's defensive pair, Brazilian Gleison Bremer and Ivory Coast international Wilfried Singo, are targets for Spurs director of football Fabio Paratici. (Tuttosport - in Italian), external

