Transfer news: Haller could follow Ten Hag to United

Manchester United could move for 27-year-old Ivory Coast and former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller, who plays for incoming manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax. (Sun), external

Midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25, will be given a chance next season by Ten Hag after he returns from his loan spell at Everton. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, United plan to open talks over a new contract with 31-year-old goalkeeper David de Gea. (90 Min), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column