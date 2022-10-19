M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

If Wolves' next head coach - who the Molineux hierarchy wants to be QPR's Michael Beale - was watching Tuesday's game, he will have learned more about his inheritance, the potential at his disposal, and the problems to address.

Wolves were much more competitive against Crystal Palace than in either game last season. Had Ruben Neves’ free-kick at the end of the first half gone in off the post rather than bouncing out, they would have led 2-0 and quite possibly gone on to win.

The prospective new boss will have noted the early midfield work that gave Wolves a firm base, and will surely have particularly admired the nerveless full debut of left-back Hugo Bueno. He may also believe he could be the coach who finally coaxes the very best, consistently, out of Adama Traore, who scored and impressed.

However, clubs rarely seek new managers because things are going well. Within sight of the old Crystal Palace transmitter, Wolves seemed to lose their signal completely for much of the second half - suddenly disjointed, untidy in possession, and no longer alert defensively.

They reconnected before the end - but too late.

And this is a recurring fault. It is not just an absence of consistency from game to game that undermines Wolves, but a lack of consistent performance within the same match.

Wolves are in reliable hands until an appointment is made. Steve Davis, James Collins and the academy coaches will prepare the team properly for as long as necessary.

But games are quickly ticking by and a clear direction will need to be established soon.

This is a big decision for Wolves - and also for Beale, who must now decide if this club, at this tricky moment, is the right one for him.