U﻿nai Emery says the job at Aston Villa was too good to turn down.

T﻿he Spaniard, who was in charge of Villarreal, will take over at Villa Park on 1 November.

He told a final news conference in Spain: "Here, I have felt something of heart again, but the profession is within me.

"I have considered that I had to take this one - as a sports challenge, as a different project.

"It is a personal and professional decision. I left home at the age of 24 and opened myself up to the professional world of football with all the consequences."