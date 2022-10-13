F﻿rank Lampard says he has enjoyed Everton's start to the season, not least because they were written off by certain people before the campaign began.

E﻿verton have 10 points from their opening nine games and sit 12th in the early Premier League table after being tipped to be fighting relegation.

While the season is still young, he says the most important thing has been seeing a change in mentality from his players.

"﻿We took a lot of hits last season and the problem was that we were on the floor," he said. "The question is whether we can be stronger mentally.

"﻿We've got two tough away fixtures this week [at Spurs then at Newcastle] and people will probably make us underdogs.

"﻿Let's enjoy that. We've already shown we can go against people's opinions and there is nothing better than proving people wrong."

T﻿he Everton boss reiterated that despite signs of progress this season, his team is still a long way from where he wants it to be.

"﻿They've got a long way to go and so have I," he said. "I've got high standards for them and for myself and we must not ever think we're where we want to be. We're not.

"﻿But that's not a criticism - it's just that there is work to be done."