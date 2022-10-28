Sutton's prediction: 6-1

I don't think Leeds' poor form is all on Jesse Marsch, and I think it is harsh that the fans have turned on him as quickly as they have done, but they really need a positive result at Anfield.

Liverpool have been a 'Jekyll and Hyde' side all season and I keep getting them wrong - after they beat Manchester City and West Ham, going to bottom-side Nottingham Forest felt like an open goal for them, but they did not turn up.

They are at home this time, though, and they put in a really strong performance at Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

So, again, I am going to say the Reds will win comfortably and find the spark they have been missing for months. If they do, then things could get messy for Marsch and his side, because their defence is a real cause for concern.

Dapz's prediction: 4-1

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Dapz think the rest of the weekend will go and cast your vote here