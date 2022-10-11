A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Young footballers often have time to make errors, but that patience - from club and fans - rarely extends to developing managers.

The two men on the touchline on Sunday, Patrick Vieira and Jesse Marsch, cut their managerial teeth in Major League Soccer, but both are still relatively inexperienced in elite European football - at least as head coaches.

Crystal Palace fans citing a trend of late collapses and 'lost' points in Vieira's spell in charge have merit to their claims. The base system the Frenchman has implemented has been successful, but his in-game management is a perceived weakness.

Vieira starting a purely creative pairing in central midfield against Leeds on Sunday was a gamble, and it was duly punished.

Palace were fortunate to equalise with their lone shot of the first half, but a proactive switch after 39 minutes, moving Jordan Ayew into a central role, added needed bite to help correct the initial error and gain control of the midfield.

Hiring a developing manager to grow alongside a squad is a bumpy road. Vieira still faces the same pressures of a manager with twice as many matches - all while needing to show continued improvement.

Awarded a Lifetime Achievement award, external at the Best of Africa ceremony this weekend, Vieria's legacy as an imposing midfielder is evident, and he will strive to replicate that as a manager.