Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen is fit after missing the Chelsea match with a calf injury.

Nathaniel Clyne suffered a deep cut to his ankle during that defeat and has been ruled out.

Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra serves a one-match ban following his red card against Aston Villa.

Head coach Jesse Marsch says Crysencio Summerville is ready for a full Premier League debut and Patrick Bamford will start for the first time in two months.

Adam Forshaw is out for a month after hernia surgery.

P﻿redict the Eagles' starting XI

W﻿ho do you think will make the Leeds starting line-up?