Leon King is Rangers' latest defensive injury concern after being forced off in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat by Napoli. (Express), external

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst took "a lot of positives", despite Rangers' loss. (Sun), external

Captain James Tavernier praised the performances of James Sands and Ridvan Yilmaz in Naples. (BT Sport via Scotsman - subscription required, external)

Rangers great Ally McCoist said striker Alfredo Morelos looked far off the level required for the Champions League against Napoli. (BT Sport via Sun, external)

With five defeats and only one goal scored, finishing with the worst record in the Champions League group stage remains a possibility for Rangers. (Sun), external