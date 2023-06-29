We asked you which young player is ready to break through at Nottingham Forest.

Here are your thoughts:

Fossey: Well the academy is full of talent but three standouts are Fin Back, Aaron Donnelly and Dale Taylor. I can see all three getting in the first team sooner or later but if I had to pick one at this time, Donnelly looks like the next player to make it.

Michael: My track record on spotting future potential is appalling even though I watch the under-23s regularly! I was unimpressed by Cash and Yates in the past. Of the current crop Oliver Hammond and Ateef Konate seem to have the best chance and I particularly like Pharrell Johnson but what do I know!

Dave: I think Danilo looks like he is about to reach a new level with us. He had just got going towards the end of last season and gave us a glimpse of his potential, but I sense he will reach extraordinary levels of skill over then next season.

Gazz: Dale Taylor - a regular for Northern Ireland before being a regular at Forest could indicate the lad has a big future in the game.