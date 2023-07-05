West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna has signed a new contract with the club.

The Italian has agreed a one-year extension after his previous deal expired at the end of June.

Next season will be his ninth for the Hammers, having made his 232nd appearance as a substitute in the Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina in June.

"Everyone welcomed me in the best way when I joined West Ham in 2015 and made me feel like a part of the family here," Ogbonna told the club's official website, external.

"That was the most important thing and that’s why I’m so pleased to stay here. I want to keep giving back.

"I can never really put into words what West Ham means to me. This is the club where I grew up and became a man. This is the club where I’ve seen my children growing up."

Hammers boss David Moyes added: "He is an important player for us, both on and off the pitch, and his experience and character has been extremely valuable for us during my time here.

"Angelo did really well to fight back from a serious injury at his age, and we look forward to working with him again next season."