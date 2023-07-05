Arsenal are open to selling Folarin Balogun this summer and have set a valuation of £50m for the striker. (Mirror), external

The Gunners' £105m deal to sign 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice is close to being finalised, with the guaranteed portion of the fee expected to be paid to West Ham over three instalments. (Guardian), external

They have also held talks with RB Leipzig over German midfielder Benjamin Henrichs, 26, as a replacement for the outgoing Granit Xhaka. (Sky Germany via Metro), external

Arsenal will press ahead with a move for Bayer Leverkusen's 22-year-old Netherlands right-back Jeremie Frimpong. (Bild, via Daily Record), external

The Gunners, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among a large group of clubs who have shown an interest in Red Bull Salzburg's Israel midfielder Oscar Gloukh, 19. (Guardian), external

Fenerbahce and Turkey midfielder Arda Guler, 18, has received offers from Arsenal and Sevilla, but would prefer to join Real Madrid. (AS - in Spanish), external

Arsenal are set to agree a contract extension with defender William Saliba, which will run until 2027. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has said he wants to leave Emirates Stadium this summer. (Mirror), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column