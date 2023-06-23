BBC Three Counties Radio sports editor Geoff Doyle on Luton's potential summer transfer activity: "We know that there are going to be signings because Gary Sweet [Luton's chief executive] spoke to us last week. He said that it's likely to be what has happened in the past few years at Luton when it comes to summer signings.

"You're looking to pick up [players] from elsewhere - sort of under the radar. There's been a Uruguayan player who's currently in Denmark who's been mentioned. Somebody from Sampdoria. Really it is just a frenzy of speculation, even more than normal because they are now a Premier League club.

"Do you start looking round at the 'big clubs' and see who is not going to get a game there and start picking players up?"

BBC Three Counties Radio commentator and newsreader Simon Oxley added: "Fans will know this, but Luton are going to be competing not only against one or two others in the Premier League but also Championship clubs.

"I know they're Premier League, but they're going to find it hard to compete with some of the big Championship clubs for those sort of players."

