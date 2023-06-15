Opening game - did you know?
Burnley will host Manchester City in their opening fixture of the Premier League.
But did you know?
Burnley have won just one of their last 23 league matches against Manchester City and have lost the last eight in a row by an aggregate score of 26-1.
In all competitions, Man City have won 11 games in a row against Burnley, scoring 40 goals and conceding just one. They beat them 6-0 in the FA Cup last season, inflicting the Clarets’ heaviest defeat since losing 6-0 to City themselves in March 1999 in a league game.
Burnley have won their opening game in just two of their eight previous Premier League seasons, winning 3-2 at reigning champions Chelsea in 2017-18 and 3-0 at home to Southampton in 2019-20.
Manchester City have won their opening Premier League game in 12 of the last 14 seasons, with both exceptions coming against Tottenham Hotspur (0-0 in 2010-11, 0-1 in 2021-22).