Paterson cools prospect of Hearts return

Callum Paterson has distanced himself from a summer return to Hearts, insisting he wants to play in the English Championship next season following Sheffield Wednesday's promotion.

Hearts' attempts to bring fans' favourite Paterson back to Tynecastle in January were rebuffed and the 28-year-old is now out of contract at Hillsborough but keen to sign a new deal.

"Ah, you never know, we'll see what happens," the Scotland international told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I've always said I want to be back in the Championship. Hearts are a massive club to me, they mean a lot to me, but I want to be back in the Championship and I want to try and win promotion to the Premier League again.

"So it would be nice to be involved."