'Active offers for Doig'

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson reveals why Josh Doig is not in the Hibs squad this afternoon, with reports suggesting he is Seria A bound with Hellas Verona.

He tells BBC Sportsound: "It's been quite common knowledge there's strong interest in Josh Doig. This is a game we decided not to threaten or risk injury if you like.

"Time will tell on that one, nothing is done at the moment but there's been active offers and a lot of interest in teams recruiting his services.

"It's understandable. He's a brought young talent and something the club should be proud of."