Joe Gomez says his "best years" are ahead of him after signing a new long-term contract with the club until 2027.

The 25-year-old's new deal extends his seven year stay at Anfield after he joined from Charlton in 2015.

“It's obviously a special moment for me and my family. Another one that you dream of as a kid and one I don't take for granted," he told the club website., external

“It is an unbelievable place to be; in my eyes, probably one of the best - if not the best - clubs in the world at the minute. The opportunity to extend my stay here was an easy decision to make, really.

“Obviously, I have been here quite a while now, but in the grand scheme of things I still feel young and, like you say, the best years are ahead of me. I have got more to learn and the time to do that."

Gomez was an integral part of the title winning 2019-2020 Liverpool side. However recent injuries have resulted in Jurgen Klopp favouring either Ibrahima Konate or Joel Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Last season Gomez made eight Premier League appearances as the Reds pursued an unprecedented quadruple and ended the campaign with the FA Cup and League Cup.

He added: "I think as a group, the sky is the limit. We want to go one, if not two, better than last season and aim for it all.

“We definitely have the ability to do that and the belief is there, it's just about us taking it one game at a time, like we did last season, and just being true to ourselves, playing the way we play under the gaffer's guidance.

“Who is to say we can't go on to do more than we did last season?”