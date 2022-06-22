Ross on why 'gut instinct' led him to Utd job

Speaking to BBC Scotland, new Dundee United head coach Jack Ross says: “I wanted to have a break to reflect and re-energise [after being sacked by Hibernian]. This opportunity felt right from the first conversations.

“Other times in the last few months [I've had offers but] there’s been professional reasons, person reasons, timing, gut instinct, that has just made me try and remain patient.

"You can go through periods of frustration because you miss working on a regular basis and the intensity. I’ve kept busy – done a lot of coach education for the SFA which was brilliant – so I wasn’t panicking or rushing to do it.

“I needed to feel that gut instinct that this is the right opportunity to go back in."

On squad building, Ross says: "We are relatively light on numbers and a lot of those are really young players.

"We absolutely need to strengthen the group and are playing a little bit of catch-up because of the managerial situation over the past few weeks.

"Over the last couple of days we’ve done a lot of work in identifying players we think will strengthen us."

On his Hibs exit: "I don’t need to prove anything to myself or the other clubs I’ve been at.

"I feel I’ve always delivered relative success and my focus now is on trying to do that for Dundee United."