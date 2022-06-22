Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

US Open-winning caddy and Leeds United fan Billy Foster is asking the Whites not to add to the stress of a final round at one of golf's majors.

He has been celebrating since helping Matt Fitzpatrick to his triumph at Brookline - Foster's first major after 40 years as a caddy. Thankfully, United's Premier League safety had already been well secured when Foster and his fellow Yorkshireman teed off on Sunday.

Foster said it was a very different story a month earlier.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "When he [Fitzpatrick] lost the US PGA Championship four weeks ago, he was going to the tee leading with a chance to win his first major. I couldn't concentrate. I did an interview and was asked how was I feeling. I said: 'It's obviously the last round of a major, I'm very nervous, sick to the pit of my stomach and I might just throw up. Not about the golf, but because of Leeds United! C'mon Leeds!'

"They were playing Brentford at the time. That was absolute torture - the last 20 minutes pacing around the caddyshack before he teed off listening to Leeds on the radio. Horrible!"

Jesse Marsch's side went on to produce the result required, though Fitzpatrick fell two shots short at Southern Hills.

By the time Foster is back on Fitzpatrick's bag at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next month, he is hoping for another summer boost and has this message for the United board about Raphinha - the subject of a bid from Arsenal.

"Keep him, let him go to the World Cup and be the superstar that he his - and from £50m he will then be £100m. Barcelona might have some money by then. Let him go in January. Makes sense to me."

There is a fair way to go for Foster to realise his dreams but Raphinha remaining and a big swig out of the Claret Jug to celebrate would make his perfect summer.