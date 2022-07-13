Keane Lewis-Potter says joining Brentford was "definitely the right choice for me".

In his first interview since signing for the Bees, the 21-year-old forward said: "Brentford is a club on the up.

"All you have to do is look at the team over the years to see how much it has improved.”

Lewis Potter actually made his full league debut against Brentford - when Hull City were trounced 5-1 in February 2020.

"That team was relentless," he told Brentford's official club website, external. "It was my first league start and I came off the pitch having been beaten 5-1.

"It was special to make my full league debut, but I don’t have happy memories of the game itself!"