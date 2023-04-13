Sean Dyche says Dominic Calvert-Lewin is well equipped to deal with the pressure of leading Everton's line because he is "a big player".

Asked whether there was too much expectation on the striker to get the goals needed to keep the Toffees in the Premier League, Dyche simply said that was "part of football".

"There's no extra pressure from me - that's just football," he said. "If you want to be a big player, you have got to take what comes your way.

"Dominic is a big player. He's played for England, scored goals at the top level and everyone should want that.

"You find a way of dealing with it as an individual, along with guidance from the staff and from your team-mates too."

Dyche would not confirm if Calvert-Lewin would be available to start against Fulham on Saturday but added he was "training well".

The Everton boss also suggested that others in his squad faced pressure and were handling it.

"It's not just Dominic," he said. "We've got lots of big players here, and think about all those who don't have his record and are trying to forge their way through.

"It's all part of football."