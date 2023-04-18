'Johnson vindicated as hungry Hibs deliver excellent derby victory'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

It was a Saturday to remember for Hibs fans as they serenaded their rivals with Sunshine on Leith as the Hearts fans filtered out of Easter Road following a comfortable 1-0 home win in the Edinburgh derby.

Lee Johnson raised eyebrows and blood pressure among the Hibs support with what looked like a very defensively-minded starting 11, with Kevin Nisbet and Elie Youan the only recognised forward players.

However, Johnson was vindicated as his side pushed forward from the start, snapping into tackles and forcing Hearts on to the back foot from first whistle to last. It was exactly the sort of performance Hibs have been missing in the last couple of weeks as they saw their hopes of third place diminish and the threat of a bottom-six finish grow.

This was Hibs’ day, however. There was no sign of any lingering lack of confidence and they took full advantage of a stuttering Hearts team who were made to look a shadow of the side boasting to be the clear third best in Scotland earlier in the season.

Hearts' ineptitude on Saturday was wholly down to Hibs’ excellence. It wasn’t the prettiest of games – derbies rarely are – but Hibs did the ugly stuff far better than Hearts, and were rewarded when Nisbet volleyed the winner midway through the second half.

Hibs now face St Johnstone on Saturday with a win required to guarantee a top-six finish. It’s essential that the players show the same commitment, aggression and intent they had in abundance against Hearts if they are to prevail in Perth.

For Johnson, his first derby win replaced some of the noise about his position with smiles, fist-bumps and high fives as the jubilant Hibees left the stadium to carry on the celebrations in the Leith pubs long into the night.