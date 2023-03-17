Manchester United will find out their Europa League quarter-final opponents on Friday at 12:00 GMT.

United beat Real Betis to reach the last eight and, once the quarter-final draw has been completed, the semi-final draw will also be determined.

After Premier League rivals Arsenal were knocked out by Sporting on penalties, Erik ten Hag's side are the only British representative left in the competition.

They could be paired with any of the remaining clubs: Sporting, Juventus, Sevilla, Feyenoord, Roma, Union Saint Gilloise or Bayer Leverkusen.

