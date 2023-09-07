New Celtic deals for O'Riley and Frame?

Matt O'Riley is the latest Celtic player set for new contract talks as the club looks for a quick conclusion to negotiations with the midfielder. (Sky Sports), external

Celtic full-back Mitchel Frame, who had been targeted by several clubs in England, has agreed a one-year extension to his contract, until summer 2026, and the 17-year-old should put pen to paper soon. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo has been set the challenge to prove himself on loan to Celtic by his parent club's president, Rui Costa. (The National), external

Celtic are one of only three British teams to have made a net profit on transfers since 2014 - and £15m of their £33m total over the last 10 seasons has come in a cash-laden 2023 for the Scottish Premiership champions. (Daily Record), external

Read Thursday's Scottish Gossip in full here.