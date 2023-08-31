Liverpool fan Ben Kent speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast on the use and impact of Darwin Nunez in the stunning win at Newcastle: "I don’t think it changes anything. I think Jurgen has a plan for him.

"He said after the game we have a lot of games coming up and the whole squad will be used.

"What I will say for Darwin is, I think he has to be used centrally. He came off the bench and was central. That’s where he does the damage. I don’t particularly like him on the left. I think he is wasted out there. We have players who can play on the wing. I think he should be the number nine as his role.

"Klopp likes Gakpo and rightly so. But for something completely different, that explosiveness and unpredictability he brings, I don’t think anyone else in our squad offers that. And I do think he is a confidence player.

"I'd expect him to start against Aston Villa."

