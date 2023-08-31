Nunez is 'wasted' out wide

Liverpool fan Ben Kent speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast on the use and impact of Darwin Nunez in the stunning win at Newcastle: "I don’t think it changes anything. I think Jurgen has a plan for him.

"He said after the game we have a lot of games coming up and the whole squad will be used.

"What I will say for Darwin is, I think he has to be used centrally. He came off the bench and was central. That’s where he does the damage. I don’t particularly like him on the left. I think he is wasted out there. We have players who can play on the wing. I think he should be the number nine as his role.

"Klopp likes Gakpo and rightly so. But for something completely different, that explosiveness and unpredictability he brings, I don’t think anyone else in our squad offers that. And I do think he is a confidence player.

"I'd expect him to start against Aston Villa."

