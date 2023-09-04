Liverpool players 'starting to gel'

Mo Salah celebrates goal against Aston VillaGetty Images

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes this could be an "exciting" time for Liverpool fans after Jurgen Klopp's side picked up their third league win in a row against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, he said: "I think Liverpool fans should be really excited.

"That whole kind of transitional process is getting to the adult phase now. They've brought in a group of players that Jurgen Klopp is obviously going to work with. It's starting to gel.

"Defensively, they've still got a few things they've got to sort out, but from an attacking point of view, you're looking at them and going: 'This is starting to happen'.

"It's really exciting times."

