The Anfield Wrap's John Gibbons spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live on the release of the VAR audio from the game against Tottenham: "It’s interesting to hear.

"It just sounds like a shambles and I think it was always going to be.

"There wasn’t particularly clarity of language. 'Check complete' - is that the line you want to use? Saying ‘this is a goal’ might have been more successful.

"It seems just as easy to say 'award the goal' or 'don’t award the goal'. 'Award the goal' just seems to be something that would be very clear and if that’s something that can come off the back of this then at least that’s progress towards a better solution.

"I think a lot of trust has been lost and that needs to be regained. It does help if you put things out; it does help if you have that transparency. We’ve had three or four days of conspiracy theories coming out, talk about that trip overseas to the Middle East, all sorts of things. That fuels the fire really.

"There’s no real reason why it can’t be brought to the wider public [VAR audio]. At least we would have known quicker exactly what happened."