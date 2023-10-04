'Improving poor home record is pivotal to Celtic's Champions League ambitions'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

If Celtic are to progress to the knockout phase of the Champions League, tonight’s game against Lazio is surely one they have to win. And failing that, if they are to remain in Europe beyond Christmas you would expect them to have to take something from the game.

Neither of those scenarios should be beyond them looking at the clubs’ respective starts to the season, though the challenges of Serie A are considerably greater than those of the Scottish Premiership.

Despite their positive start to the league season, there is a sense Celtic are yet to properly hit their stride, ominously for their domestic rivals, but as Brendan Rodgers has acknowledged, anything short of their best is far more likely to cost them on the European stage.

A return to the days when Celtic Park was not only a venue where opposition teams savoured the incredible atmosphere but where points were extremely difficult to escape with would clearly bolster their qualification ambitions.

Their more recent Champions League record at home is poor, with just one point gained last season despite a hugely impressive first-half showing against Real Madrid in which more clinical finishing might have led to a very different scoreline.

Rodgers is looking for a similar start to tonight’s game, “straight to fifth gear” was his phrase, but clearly chances must be taken this evening.

If Celtic can show a cutting edge to match a high tempo and an effervescent atmosphere it could be another special European evening in Glasgow’s east end.