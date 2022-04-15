'One of the great managerial jobs in Premier League history'
- Published
Skip twitter post
Wow! Sean Dyche sacked.— Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) April 15, 2022
Didn't see that one coming.
With just eight games to go, it doesn't seem to make any sense so I can only assume something's happened behind the scenes...
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
Well done to Sean Dyche for doing one of the great managerial jobs in PL history. He had a bantamweight budget and yet punched hard against the heavyweights for years.— Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 15, 2022
End of twitter post 2
Skip twitter post 3
Don’t really understand the Sean Dyche decision.— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 15, 2022
8 games to go!!!
What a phenomenal job he has done at Burnley 👏🏻
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 3