'If Loftus-Cheek is utilised properly you will see the best from him'

Former Chelsea striker Carlton Cole has backed Ruben Loftus-Cheek to play a starring role for the club - if he is played in a more attacking position.

The 26-year-old scored the opener in Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final win over Crystal Palace, his first goal for the club since May 2019.

Cole told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "He was out for a season with an injury and that is hard. Having the mental strength to get back into that form that he showed to get into the team, he had to go on loans here and there.

"When he was used at Chelsea it was quite sparingly, sometimes playing centre-back, which for him and his talent I think is a bit unjust. He’s played on the right and as a deep-lying midfielder.

"He was used in a different way [against Palace] where he was more advanced up the field, and he glides past players he’s that good with the ball at his feet.

"If he’s utilised properly you will see the best from him - and this was a great showing.

"The only thing you can criticise him for is not scoring enough goals, but if he is not playing in an advanced position, how can he score enough goals? It’s good to see he scored and that will give him loads of confidence going forward."

