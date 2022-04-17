West Ham 1-1 Burnley: Jackson reaction

Speaking to BBC Sport, Burnley interim boss Mike Jackson said: "It wasn't nice to see and it had an effect on the lads. He [Ashley Westwood] has been taken to hospital and hopefully it is not as bad as expected, but best wishes go to him. Straight away, you just knew. We just hope it is not too bad.

"With what has happened in the past week, and today with Ash [Westwood], we could have got the three points but it's a good point for us on the road. It is something to build on."

On Nick Pope's performance: "That is why he is in that England group. They are terrific saves but they are the standards he sets himself.

"In a strange way, I did enjoy it, it has been manic. That is where I'm happiest on the grass. It is where I'm most comfortable."