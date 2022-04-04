West Ham 2-1 Everton: Pick of the stats

West Ham United have completed their first league double over Everton since the 1972-73 season, while this was only their second win in their last 14 home Premier League meetings with the Toffees (D4 L8).

Since the start of October, Everton have won the fewest points in the Premier League (12) and are the only side in the division to not win an away game in that timeframe (P11 D2 L9).

Jarrod Bowen has been involved in 17 Premier League goals this season for West Ham, with only Mohamed Salah (30) and Son Heung-Min (18) involved in more across the Premier League.