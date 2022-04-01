Thomas Frank refused to confirm if Brentford have initiated talks over a new deal with Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark midfielder has starred since signing on a short-team deal in January, and Frank is keen to keep hold of the former Spurs man.

"We would like him to continue," Frank said. "I'm convinced Christian is enjoying it here.

"But I'm also convinced nothing will be signed before the end of the season."

Eriksen missed Brentford's last Premier League game against Leicester after contracting Covid-19, but recovered to represent Denmark during the international break, scoring against both the Netherlands and Serbia.

"Hopefully he has saved a few goals for us as well," said Frank. "He's ready and looking forward to play [at Chelsea] tomorrow."