Leeds 1-1 Southampton: Jesse Marsch reaction

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was a real fight. Southampton play intensely. I know the coach well and he has done a good job with his team. It is a pretty tight game trying to find big chances.

"For the most part I thought we defended well. We were organised. Maybe in the last phase of the match we were unlucky not to find more.

"The group is confident. They are committed top playing the way I would like them to play. Our work every day is fantastic, I really like being here with this team.

"I think we are only going to grow and get better. In terms of tactically and how I want a game to look like that was one of our better performances."