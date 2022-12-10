Celtic and McGregor 'ready for the real stuff again'

Fit-again captain Callum McGregor says he and Celtic are "ready for the real stuff again" after a making his playing return in a 4-3 defeat by Stade Rennais at the end of their week-long Algarve training camp.

The Scotland midfielder had not played since picking up an injury against RB Leipzig on 5 October but feels ready to face Aberdeen as the reigning champions' Scottish Premiership campaign resumes on Saturday.

"To get back to full training, play today and get back in after a long period off with the injury, it was just good to be back on the pitch and in about the boys," he told Celtic TV.

"That was the point of the week - to try and get as much physical work into the lads as possible and that will be beneficial when we get back.

"You can't replicate that, as soon as you go into a match scenario everything becomes a lot more competitive and, as much as we try and keep the training levels as competitive as we can, you just can't replicate the games."

Celtic are nine points clear of Rangers at the top of the table and McGregor believes that Ange Postecoglou's side are ready to continue where they left off before the break for the World Cup.

"It's been good off the back of a week off - everyone was fresh and ready to go again," he said.