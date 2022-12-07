S﻿tuart Barrie, Livingston fan

Every club is pitching their Christmas tat at the moment. I’ve got a few things on my list I’m hoping to get from Santa. However, the biggest bargain for any football fan must be a half season-ticket at Livi.

You’re guaranteed a rollercoaster ride of emotional highs and lows and we’ve got a right good shot at the top six again. It’s easy to chase glory following one of the big two, but wins mean more at a club like Livi.

Sure, we won’t win every week, that’s boring isn’t it, but it will be an adventure regardless. Livi is a club for the thrill-seeking football fan who likes a laugh and having plenty of options to sit on empty yellow seats.

Anyone looking to take a punt on watching the current top team in the Lothians, I’d say go for it. You’ll never see less than 100% from the players and it just means more when we win… and that’s been happening more and more recently.

I have to say (another) huge well done to Davie Martindale. Not only did he scoop the manger of the month award, which is amazing for a manager of a club Livi’s size. He’s also giving away the award - which must be a prized possession - to raise funds for a local mental health charity. Another reason why he deserves all the plaudits and more.