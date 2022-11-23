Leander Dendoncker says he has eyes on winning the World Cup with Belgium, who begin their tournament against Canada on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Villa midfielder featured for Belgium at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"The hope is to win the World Cup," he told VillaTV.

"Every country wants to win the World Cup. The last World Cup was the same expectations, and we did really well. Now, everyone hopes we can do even better, which will be really hard because we’re still a small country.

"We have a very good team, but it will be really difficult. The World Cup is always really special, but you can have one bad day and you go out. We will have to be at our very best in order to go far.

“I’ve been to one World Cup and, I have to say, it was really, really special even though I only played one game.

"It’s the kind of feeling that is really special. I think [playing in] the Champions League and World Cup are the two biggest achievements football players can have."