D﻿aizen Maeda was left kicking his heels on the bench as Japan's hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout rounds suffered a severe blow with a shock 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica.

C﻿eltic forward Maeda had started the stunning opening win over Germany, but was not called upon against the side thumped 7-0 by Spain despite Japan struggling to prise open the Central Americans.

K﻿eysher Fuller struck the only goal nine minutes from time to blow Group E wide open, with Japan facing Spain on Thursday.

M﻿atch report: Costa Rica stun Japan