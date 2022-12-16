Trasfer news: Chelsea set to sign striker Fofana

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, 19, from Norwegian club Molde for more than 10m euros. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter), external

Chelsea were offered the chance to sign Joao Felix for £86m and he could also be an option for the Blues, along with Atletico Madrid and the Brazil striker Matheus Cunha and Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay. (Evening Standard), external

The Blues are going to "push again" to try to sign AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao as manager Graham Potter looks to replace injured Albania forward Armando Broja. (Givemesport), external

