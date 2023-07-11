'There is a case that Kane could stay at Spurs without signing a new contract'

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Harry Kane could stay at the club this season without signing a new contract.

The England captain, whose contract expires next June, will return to pre-season training on Wednesday and is expected to be part of Ange Postecoglou's travelling squad for a three-match tour of Australia, Thailand and Singapore.

In Postecoglou's first news conference as Spurs boss on Monday, he was asked if he had been given any assurances over Kane's future. He said no, but that he plans to present his "vision" for the club to the striker as Bayern Munich pursue him.

Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "He didn’t give us anything that we didn’t expect - let’s be honest.

"It’s a situation where he hasn’t been able to address yet; he’s probably not met the player just yet. There will be a clear plan from the club’s side of things, but a lot of it will be down to the player and manager’s relationship.

"I really think there is a case that Harry Kane could stay at Tottenham this year without signing a new contract.

"If they are realistically looking at getting in the Champions League, what is the value of that for Tottenham come the end of the season? £70m, £80m, £100m?

"People may laugh because Tottenham were so far off that last year, but if they can build a team around Harry Kane and James Maddison, they have an opportunity to get in the Champions League, say to Harry 'stay this year, we’ll get in the Champions League and then there is a conversation at the end of next season'.

"It’s down to whatever he wants as personal achievements, or if he wants trophies. Bayern Munich is going to be a really tough one for him to turn down.

"From a Spurs point of view, Daniel Levy is a very clever businessman and you look at the finances - is it financially worth keeping him if you can almost guarantee a Champions League place?"

