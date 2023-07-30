Martindale pleased with second-half improvement as Livi advance

Livingston manager David Martindale was relieved his side upped their game in the second half to secure Viaplay Cup progress against Clyde after a "frustrating" opening 45 minutes.

Bruce Anderson struck the winner 15 minutes from time as Livi topped Group C to reach the last 16.

"The first half was frustrating but I thought Clyde’s shape was very good," said Martindale.

"At times they created a bit of a threat on the counter, but we probably have to move the ball a wee bit quicker so it's difficult.

"I got a wee bit more information into the players at half-time which I felt would help us going into the second half.

"Too many of my players were dropping behind the game in the first half. They’ve done that a lot better in the second half.

"Brucey comes up with the goal. I was probably the only one in the stadium shouting don't shoot, pass, pass, but he took a shot on, 30 yards on his right foot for a terrible angle and it goes in. So that's football."