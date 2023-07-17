Sheffield United's newest recruit Yasser Larouci believes the Blades' playing style suits him.

The left-back has already played for the likes of Le Havre and Liverpool. During his time at Anfield, he represented both the U18s and U21s.

After putting pen to paper, he said: "To play for Sheffield United, and play in the Premier League, I think this is a good project for me. I am happy.

"We talked about the team, the project here, and the formation, and I think that it will suit my game.

"I know a few players here like Rhian and Iliman so it will be good to see them again and to work with them.

"I can't wait to play. Hopefully I can play a part in some of the friendly games, and I will have time to show what I can do on the pitch. It's a chance for me to adapt with the team and everything else."