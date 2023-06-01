Your Brentford player of the season is...
We asked to select your Brentford player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Ivan Toney - selected by a whopping 62% of you!
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Ivan Toney - 62%
David Raya - 18%
Ben Mee - 16%
Mathias Jensen - 4%
And here's what Ian Westbrook from Beesotted, external had to say about your winner...
"Ivan is the Premier League's third-top scorer with 20 goals – a hugely impressive total, especially given he played in League One three seasons ago. He contributes all over the pitch, particularly defending set-pieces, deservedly won his first England cap in March, and will be missed by Brentford during his ban."
