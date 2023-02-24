Manager spotlight - Stuart Kettlewell (Motherwell)

The new Motherwell boss is looking for a hat-trick of wins, having earned the job with back-to-back home successes against St Mirren and Hearts in an interim capacity.

Now Kettlewell has two big away games against relegation rivals, starting at Rugby Park before a trip to his former club Ross County. Take four points or more from those and the Fir Park faithful will be breathing much easier.

Kilmarnock have collected 21 of their 23 points on their own patch and came from behind to beat Well when the sides met in Ayrshire in August.

Excluding penalties, a league-high 43% of Kilmarnock's Premiership goals this season have come from set pieces (9/21), while Motherwell have conceded 28% of theirs (11/39) from such situations, so Kettlewell may well be putting on extra sessions for his defenders.