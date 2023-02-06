Alex Howell, BBC Sport

The start of the west London derby felt like the start of Graham Potter's reign again. Chelsea's squad rebuild is complete and there was optimism around the place with Reece James back in the starting XI.

British record signing Enzo Fernandez started the game and showed his quality throughout on the ball, but Chelsea were unable to create clear-cut goalscoring chances. He was one of few bright points for the home side.

The strength of Chelsea’s bench and the success of their January window was shown as they were able to bring on £30m Noni Madueke in place of £89m Mykhailo Mudryk at half-time.

Fulham were excellently organised as they have been all season but Chelsea and Potter would have been expecting much more.

There is a lot more football to be played and Potter will need time to get the message across to his new recruits.

They will need opportunities like David Datro Fofana’s chance late in the second half to go in if they want to close the gap and reach the Champions League places.