Jurgen Klopp was realistic about Liverpool's chances of a miracle recovery against Real Madrid in their Champions League last-16 tie, after losing the first leg 5-2 at Anfield on Tuesday.

"I think Carlo [Ancelotti, Real Madrid manager] thinks the tie is over, and I think it as well at the moment, but in three weeks..."

"That's how it is in these moments. The closer you get to the game, the bigger our chance becomes and the less likely it is that the tie is over."

